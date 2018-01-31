FPL to open solar plant in Hendry County

Florida Power & Light is hoping a new solar plant in Hendry County will help save customers money. It’s one of eight plants coming online across Florida.

All eight plants together will provide about $109 million in savings for customers over the life of the projects, which is about 30 years.

Ric Kerns, owner of Jimmy’s Java coffee company said, “We’re into season. We brew coffee every single day. Our electric bills range between $600 and $700 a month.”

The Hendry County site alone is about 74 and a half megawatts with about 330,000 panels, that’s enough clean energy to power about 15,000 homes.

Where will you see the savings going forward? The savings will be seen in the fuel portion of the bill.

That’s because it doesn’t take oil or gas to fuel these panels. And over time, FPL says the plant will pay for itself.

An idea business owners like Kerns say they’re on board with, “Well it is a renewable resource. As a business, we try to be as green as possible. I’m all about being green.”

Reporter: Channing Frampton

