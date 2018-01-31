Fort Myers couple accused of having sex with minors face judge

A Fort Myers couple accused of having sexual relationships with minors faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Cory Alan Stewart, 37, faces a charge of capital sexual battery and Marie Edwards, 34, faces a charge of custodial sexual battery, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Both children are under the age of 12.

New surveillance video shows the moments deputies arrived early Tuesday morning at the north Fort Myers home to arrest the couple.

Edwards is being held on a $200,000 bond and was ordered no contact directly or indirectly with minors or the two victims. Stewart is temporarily being held without bond pending review of violation of probation.

Nearby residents say they rarely saw children around the house and that Edwards and Stewart mostly kept to themselves.

“It’s a quiet park and management does really well,” nearby resident Mark Oloughlin said. “I don’t know how they slipped through the cracks because they do background checks and everything.”

The Department of Children and Families says they have an open investigation at this time.

The couple could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria