Dunbar woman to lead community conversation on toxic sludge

A woman living near a toxic sludge site in Dunbar is quickly turning into a local leader.

Crystal Johnson plans to lead the conversation at a community-only meeting being held Wednesday night at the Fort Myers Stars Complex on Edison Avenue.

“It’s also about hearing the community. I definitely want them to have a lot of input and say whats going on and what they need and things like that,” Johnson said.

Johnson teamed up with All Faiths Unitarian Congregation on McGregor Boulevard to survey Dunbar neighbors about water and air quality.

The ultimate plan is to apply for an Environmental Protection Agency grant to help offer aid to families living near the sludge site, install new piping in homes and give families the option of doing their own water testing.

Black and Veatch Consulting, a company which oversees test results for the City of Fort Myers, recently stated the “Source of arsenic in groundwater is not lime sludge.”

But residents in the neighborhood remain wary and are in search of more answers.

“It’s important because we need to come together,” Johnson said. “This is all about coming together and coming up with resolutions to whatever issues anyone is facing.”

The City of Fort Myers held a public information last week, but attendees say they didn’t learn much and are still left with questions.

