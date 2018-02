Cape PD to propose new ordinance on gas skimmers

Cape Coral Police Department is proposing a new ordinance to the city to crackdown on gas skimmers.

As of now, CCPD has not released specifics on what the ordinance would call for. But the police department is presenting it to the mayor and council on Feb. 12.

MORE: Number of skimmers found on Florida gas pumps nearly tripled in 2017

Reporter: Brooke Shafer