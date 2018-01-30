VITA program helps SWFL residents file taxes for free

Filing taxes can be a bit overwhelming, but a new Southwest Florida based program helps clients breathe easier.

United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is a free filing service available to families and individuals making under $66,000, according to their website.

“In the past I always went to a professional like H&R block and it was more expensive and more time consuming,” client Tama Smith said. “It just makes it so easy and they’re just wonderful people.”

The IRS sponsors the VITA and clients can file their taxes online or make an appointment.

“I can typically do a normal return in 30 minutes or less,” said George Wondolowski, VITA Volunteer.

But there are a few exceptions to the program.

“We typically do not do rental properties,” Wondolowski said. “We do not do very sophisticated barter and exchange agreements if you have a broker. But self-employed people, we do a lot of those.”

The Estero location filed nearly 700 returns last year, with over $900,000 in refunds.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria