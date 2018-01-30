Second robber sentenced to two years in prison for N. Fort Myers home invasion

The second of two men arrested for an armed home invasion robbery in North Fort Myers is headed to prison. The other received sentencing earlier this month.

On September 30, 2016, deputies responded to a home invasion on Poinsettia Drive in North Fort Myers. The victim said two men entered the residence and one of them pointed a gun at her, her boyfriend and her children. During the robbery, money and two cell phones were taken.

Deputies later arrested Shandarious Welch, 18, at his residence, where the stolen items were found. Welch’s was also positively identified by the victims.

A second suspect. Anthony Satchel, 21, was also located and arrested.

Shandarious Welch, following a plea agreement, was sentenced to 62 months in prison Thursday. The second suspect, Anthony Satchel, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison, followed by 4 years of probation.