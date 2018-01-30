Missing child alert issued for Highlands County teen

A missing child alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl Monday night in Highlands County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Michaela Graham was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue wearing light peach or pink pants with writing on them and a red short sleeve shirt, according to the FDLE. Michaela is 5’04” with brown eyes, weighs 100 pounds and has “superficial cuts” on her left arm.

She may be with Elizabeth Wortman, 37, of Sebring, and possibly traveling in a blue four-door sedan, the FDLE said.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina