Human remains found in Alva identified as 39-year-old woman

Human remains found Saturday at Charleston Park have been identified as a 39-year-old woman, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Two teenage boys discovered the body of Courtney Thomas on the 23000 block of Avenue D. Deputies combed through surrounding woods for clues for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, deputies said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria