Fort Myers man, woman arrested for sexual battery on minors

A Fort Myers man and woman accused of having a sexual relationships with minors were arrested Tuesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Alan Stewart, 37, faces a charge of capital sexual battery and Marie Edwards, 34, faces a charge of custodial sexual battery, deputies said.

An investigation revealed Stewart was having a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old female, deputies said. Edwards reportedly knew about Stewart’s relationship and was also involved in a sexual relationship of her own with a 12-year-old boy.

Detectives found electronics, which contained evidence of the crimes, inside of the suspects’ residence, deputies said.

Bond has not yet been set for Stewart and Edwards. They are scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on March 5.

Writer: Katherine Viloria