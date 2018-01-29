Witnesses describe scene after officials find man’s body in lake

There are more questions than answers about a body found near the Naples Municipal Airport. But new information reveals first responders made a last ditch effort to save the victim.

Investigators found the body floating in a pond near Airport Pulling Road early Monday morning.

For some morning drivers in Naples, their commute to work was met with this gruesome discovery.

“You could see there was a body laying on the ground, and its arms were kind of stiff sticking up and there was a guy standing over him with a hazmat suit on. He looked like he was doing CPR,” said Matt Noonan, a witness.

Officials found the body and were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m.

Noonan says he was on his way to work when he noticed dozens of deputies and emergency vehicles by the lake. That’s when he looked closer and caught a glimpse of the body on the ground.

Officials say a dive team pulled the man’s body out of the water. But questions remain unanswered about how he may have died or how he ended up in the water.

“I cant believe it, I mean it’s scary because I have little kids that live here and I don’t know what happened,” said another witness, Kami Mogelbang.

As of right now, the victim has not been identified, but officials say they are hoping to have that information Tuesday.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown