Immokalee Fire Department
IMMOKALEE

SR-82 in Immokalee shut down after fatal crash

Published: January 29, 2018 10:24 PM EST
Updated: January 29, 2018 10:27 PM EST

SR-82 has been shut down in both directions after a fatal accident. Officials say one person has died and two more were injured in a severe car crash.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media