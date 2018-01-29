IMMOKALEE
SR-82 in Immokalee shut down after fatal crash
SR-82 has been shut down in both directions after a fatal accident. Officials say one person has died and two more were injured in a severe car crash.
Our units are responding to a severe accident with injuries at SR-29 & SR-82. More details to follow…
— Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) January 30, 2018
Update: Crash occurred in front of 2728 SR-82, approx. 0.5+ miles W of 29 & 82. 2 vehicles involved. 1 fatality, 2 injuries, both trauma alerts. SR-82 shutdown in both directions. pic.twitter.com/uZyoVmaQo9
— Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) January 30, 2018