Security Alert: Don’t let crooks open utilities in your name; get your free NCTUE report
Criminals are using stolen personal information to open new utilities accounts, especially mobile phone plans. But there’s a way you can protect yourself.
Have you heard of the National Consumer Telecom and Utilities Exchange or NCTUE for short?
The exchange is a consumer reporting agency for member utility organizations – like electric, water and cable. It’s a database that tells them what kind of payer you are.
And just like the three main credit bureaus you’re entitled to a free credit report every year.
And if you’re identity is stolen you’ll want to contact NCTUE as well to put a credit freeze on your account.
If you don’t, crooks can use your identification to get things like a new cell phone.
To request a copy of your NCTUE Disclosure Report, call 1-866-349-5185. You can mail your request to:
NCTUE Disclosure Report
P.O. Box 105161
Atlanta, GA 30348
For more information from NCTUE visit: https://www.nctue.com/consumers