Security Alert: Don’t let crooks open utilities in your name; get your free NCTUE report

Criminals are using stolen personal information to open new utilities accounts, especially mobile phone plans. But there’s a way you can protect yourself.

Have you heard of the National Consumer Telecom and Utilities Exchange or NCTUE for short?

The exchange is a consumer reporting agency for member utility organizations – like electric, water and cable. It’s a database that tells them what kind of payer you are.

And just like the three main credit bureaus you’re entitled to a free credit report every year.

And if you’re identity is stolen you’ll want to contact NCTUE as well to put a credit freeze on your account.

If you don’t, crooks can use your identification to get things like a new cell phone.

To request a copy of your NCTUE Disclosure Report, call 1-866-349-5185. You can mail your request to:

NCTUE Disclosure Report

P.O. Box 105161

Atlanta, GA 30348

For more information from NCTUE visit: https://www.nctue.com/consumers

Reporter: Michelle Kingston

