Road under construction poses dangerous risks for drivers

Neighbors in Cape Coral say a busy street is a danger zone for accidents, and a new construction project means you can’t trust your GPS around it.

The area is on Burnt Store Road, right around NW Ninth Terrace.

Neighbors are especially concerned about an area where traffic heading north veers to the right, and when it gets dark, it’s nearly impossible to see where the road splits.

Mordekhay Amsanam’s daughter just got her driver’s license and now has to worry even more about the busy road right outside of his neighborhood that he says is riddled with accidents.

“By the time I’ve been here, I’ve seen over 50 or 60..but how many have I missed?” he said.

Burnt Store Road has been under construction for some time, and the makeover includes a bridge, and expanding it to four lanes of traffic from two.

But even Will Olds, who has a problem with speeders and tailgaters, said he’s concerned about a part of the design where the north and south lanes split.

If you choose to use your GPS to navigate the road, it will even tell you to turn left when going left is no longer an option. It’s now right turn only.

Because of the lack of light and reflectors on the road, neighbors want to warn drivers who aren’t familiar with Burnt Store Road to proceed with caution.

County officials say reflective pavement markers can only go in after the paving and painting is complete. They say those will be added as the construction project moves along.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Erica Brown