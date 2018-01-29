FORT MYERS
Man dies after ‘medical episode’ causes Lee County I-75 crash
A 70-year-old man died after suffering a “medical episode” Monday morning on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Steven A. Pavliak, of Punta Gorda, was driving a Ford E150 around 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 139, south of Luckett Road, according to the FHP. Pavliak lost control and hit the left portion of a 2008 Toyota Camry.
Following the initial collision, Pavliak then drove onto the grass median and struck a guardrail multiple times before stopping, State troopers said. He was later pronounced dead at Gulf Coast Medical Center.
It’s unclear if the wreck was alcohol-related.
The driver of the Toyota was not hurt in the crash, State troopers said.