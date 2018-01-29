FORT MYERS

Man dies after ‘medical episode’ causes Lee County I-75 crash

Published: January 29, 2018 1:48 PM EST
Updated: January 29, 2018 2:04 PM EST

A 70-year-old man died after suffering a “medical episode” Monday morning on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Steven A. Pavliak, of Punta Gorda, was driving a Ford E150 around 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 139, south of Luckett Road, according to the FHP. Pavliak lost control and hit the left portion of a 2008 Toyota Camry.

Following the initial collision, Pavliak then drove onto the grass median and struck a guardrail multiple times before stopping, State troopers said. He was later pronounced dead at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

It’s unclear if the wreck was alcohol-related.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt in the crash, State troopers said.

