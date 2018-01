1 killed in Lehigh Acres shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night off Gunnery Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting took place around 9:32 p.m. at a home on the 5000 block of Beecher Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting appears to be isolated and there appears to be no threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 239-477-1000.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft