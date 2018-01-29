‘Hope by Song’ uses music to help those facing tough obstacles

A local organization is helping people cope with battles they’re facing through song.

They are willing to help anyone facing tough battles, like PTSD or addiction.

From words on a sheet of paper to custom made songs for hundreds of people in Southwest Florida facing tough obstacles, ‘Hope by Song’ sings back life into those who need it the most.

“I never expected to be seen by anybody, let alone made into a song. People still listen to it now and relate, and that’s a really cool feeling,” said Mellissa Shiflett of Fort Myers.

Shiflett says it’s a way for her to write out how she feels. But for the musicians, it’s about bringing awareness to often-stigmatized subjects.

“I play, I sing and it’s a wonderful thing and I get to give back with it. I know that it’s a powerful thing for helping people heal. It’s a real gift and I’m a lucky man,” said Bill Metts with Hope by Song.

From the Children’s Advocacy Center to the Abuse Counseling and Treatment Center, these souls help uplift all walks of life. They also give a way for people to express their feelings to those they love the most.

Hope by Song meets publicly every last Monday of the month, including tonight, at the downtown Fort Myers library at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the organization’s website here.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown