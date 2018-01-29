Deadly crash blocks portion of Immokalee intersection

At least one person died early Monday morning in a crash off on West Main Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:11 a.m. at the intersection of North Second Street and West Main Street, according to the FHP. There is eastbound roadblock.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was hurt.

Writer: Rachel Ravina