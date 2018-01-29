Deadly crash blocks portion of Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers

One person died in a crash Monday morning on Colonial Boulevard, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The wreck –involving a vehicle and a pedestrian– happened around 5:55 a.m. at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Colonial Center Drive, according to police. The westbound lane of Colonial Boulevard is expected to be shut down for hours due to the investigation.

Writer: Rachel Ravina