City council meets tonight to weigh options for old golf course

There could soon be a decision regarding what to do with a vacant golf course in Southwest Florida.

Tonight’s meeting focuses on talking about the city’s options. Right now there are two on the table: either allow development, or the city can buy the land for $12 million.

For many people in Cape Coral, it’s a discussion over a decade in the making.

The fate of the old Cape Coral Golf Club is in the hands of the new mayor and city council.

In 2005, the Lee County School District tried to buy the 175 acre plot of land. The sale never went through and the course closed in 2006.

Just one year later, neighbors explained their frustrations about the overgrown course now creeping into their backyards.

And then in march 2016, the private property still sat untouched.

Developer DR Horton primed to build hundreds of homes on the land. But neighbors were again unhappy.

After much pushback, DR Horton backed out and the city denied the land use change from parks and rec to single family.

Today, overgrown weeds and branches will either turn into homes or will be turned over to the city.

The city manager will be laying out those options for the Cape mayor and city council at 4:30. Count on WINK News to let you know what happens.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Erica Brown