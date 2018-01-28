Woman robbed at gunpoint while meeting seller through Letgo app

One local woman was robbed at gunpoint when she tried to buy an E-cigarette from someone through the app Letgo.

It started over what was supposed to be a $40 transaction. The woman says she went on the app and the seller told her to meet him at his apartment. That’s when things went south.

She says a man walked up to their car in the parking lot, pointing a gun at her husband’s head and demanding all of the money in their wallets. When they handed over the cash, the woman says the man took off running.

She says she’s only had positive experiences with the app up until now—so she never saw the ambush coming. And she now wants others to learn from her mistake.

“I just want to get out to everybody else…be careful. Meet in public places, don’t ever go to anybody’s address. Ever.”

She has since filed a police report. No suspects have been identified yet.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown