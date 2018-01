Video: WINK pets pick the Super Bowl winner

We know who’s taking home the cash from the Pro Bowl, but the question remains, who will win the Super Bowl?

This Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots matchup isn’t easy to forecast, but the pets at WINK gave it their best shot at who they think will win the big game next weekend.

Here’s to hoping for a doggone good game as we say farewell to the 2017 NFL season.

Watch the full video to see who the pets picked to hoist that trophy…

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown