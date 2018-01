Veg Fest aims to showcase healthy lifestyle in SWFL

Residents can learn about vegan living Sunday at SWFL Veg Fest.

The event features more than 100 vendors showcasing environmentally friendly products and services.

SWFL Veg Fest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park on 10451 Old 41 Road.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel