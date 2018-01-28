McGregor pizza shop broken into, cash register stolen

A local pizza shop was broken into and robbed Saturday night.

McGregor Pizza and Deli Co. was broken into through the front door, according to their Facebook page. The glass was shattered and a cash register was taken.

Authorities don’t know yet who may have been responsible.

Bad News is we got broken into last night, lost a glass door and a cash register… Good News is they left the oven !!… Posted by McGregor Pizza & Deli Co. on Sunday, January 28, 2018