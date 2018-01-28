1 hurt in south Fort Myers shooting

One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting off Daniels Parkway, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were in the area around 3:30 a.m. near the Lions Hookah Lounge on 9300 Cloverleaf Court when shots were fired in the parking lot. A woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries and was later released, according to deputies.

The shooting remains under investigation, deputies said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to submit an anonymous tip. All callers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Rachel Ravina