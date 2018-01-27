MGN
NEW YORK

Steve Wynn, casino mogul, resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Published: January 27, 2018 3:15 PM EST

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.

The decision comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Wynn’s resignation was first reported by Politico, which cited three senior Republicans.

