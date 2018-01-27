Steve Wynn, casino mogul, resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.

The decision comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Wynn’s resignation was first reported by Politico, which cited three senior Republicans.

Author: AP/CBS News