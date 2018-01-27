Naples Winter Wine Festival raises over $15 million for charity

Attendees of the 2018 Naples Winter Wine Festival raised $15.15 million for the Naples Children and Education Foundation over the weekend.

The 61 auction lots included a 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom that went for $780,000, a McLaren 720S for $650,000 and $520,000 for an experience in South Africa with the Staglin’s of Staglin Family Vineyard.

The funds raised at this year’s auction brings the Festival’s total to $176 million over the last 17 years.

LOVE the energy at #NWWF18! Bid High, Bid Often! It's All for The Kids!! pic.twitter.com/hJ5saxTdlS — NCEF_NWWF (@NCEF_NWWF) January 27, 2018

Let the Good Times Rolls!!! Who will be the lucky bidder at #NWWF18 to own the first, standard wheel-base, 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom produced in the world? pic.twitter.com/aEBNRvOQCx — NCEF_NWWF (@NCEF_NWWF) January 27, 2018

Check out some photos below of the three cars that sold in the auction Saturday night.

