Naples Winter Wine Festival raises over $15 million for charity

Published: January 27, 2018 9:48 PM EST
Updated: January 27, 2018 9:50 PM EST

Attendees of the 2018 Naples Winter Wine Festival raised $15.15 million for the Naples Children and Education Foundation over the weekend.

The 61 auction lots included a 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom that went for $780,000, a McLaren 720S for $650,000 and $520,000 for an experience in South Africa with the Staglin’s of Staglin Family Vineyard.

The funds raised at this year’s auction brings the Festival’s total to $176 million over the last 17 years.

Check out some photos below of the three cars that sold in the auction Saturday night.

