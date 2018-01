Bucs basketball makes fashion statement against cancer

Former FGCU—now FSW coach—Marty Richter is bringing his cause onto the court this weekend.

He and the Bucs basketball staff are all wearing sneakers with their suits. It’s part of a nationwide movement and ‘coaches versus cancer’ awareness week.

The Bucs improved to 21-1 overall Saturday and also raised awareness and funds to help save lives from cancer.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown