Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian in Lehigh Acres

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Lehigh Acres.

The incident occurred on Joel Blvd just after 7 p.m. All traffic has been diverted around the scene, according to FHP.

Troopers were talking to the driver of the vehicle for several hours following the crash. They were seen looking through and taking photos of the inside of the car, including the bed of the truck, which contained two coolers.

The front of the truck had a smashed grill and a broken headlight from the impact with the pedestrian.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown