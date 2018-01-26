Multi-vehicle crash blocks portion of US 41 in Fort Myers

At least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 41, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on U.S. 41 and Winkler Avenue, police said. The southbound lanes of Cleveland Avenue are blocked.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route, police said. Traffic is being diverted to side streets.

