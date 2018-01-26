Manhunt underway for suspect who broke into Charlotte County residence

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man in Punta Gorda who they say fled from a traffic stop, and then broke into an occupied residence in an attempt to hide from deputies.

The incidents happened on Mandalay Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, Kyle Bratcher, 35, was last seen running north on the railroad tracks wearing a black hoodie and gray shorts.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on his location, or if you see a someone matching this description running around in that area, call in to (941) 639-0013.

Writer: Emily Luft