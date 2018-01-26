Drug stores in SWFL rapidly running out of Tamiflu

New information about this deadly flu season shows just how fast it’s actually spreading. And experts say baby boomers and kids are most susceptible to the virus.

In just this past week, seven kids have died, raising the total to 37. Also during that time, Lee Health says the number of their cases rose to nearly 500.

But the scary thing tonight is that drug stores are running out of Tamiflu.

Out of 15 Walgreens in Collier County, only six have enough Tamiflu in stock. But the number of outbreaks continue to rise every day, and some people say they’re doing everything they can to keep those germs away.

So far, 52 outbreaks have been reported across the state of Florida. Five of them are in Collier County.

Neighbors like Mindy Dipietro says she’s avoiding those germs at all costs.

“Wiping off your grocery carts, sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer in your purse, in your car, everywhere,” she said.

In SWFL, flu levels are increasing everyday. And hospitals say they’re packed with patients.

Data maps show the spike in visits for children and adults to the ER. And pharmacies are now struggling to keep shelves stocked with medicines like Tamiflu. So patients like Robert Alvarez are left looking for other options.

“I just did over the counter stuff, ate a lot of soup,” he said.

There will be two free clinics this weekend for people to get flu shots. The health department in Naples will be open from 11 until 3 Saturday. If you can’t make it then, they’ll hold another clinic Sunday in Immokalee from noon until 3.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown