Fire crews battling 15-acre brush fire in North Fort Myers

Firefighters are currently battling a 15-acre brush fire. Officials say forward movement of the fire has stopped, but there is concern of possible flare-ups and spot fires.

Fire crews are staged in the area of Merle and Nalle Roads in North Fort Myers.

The Florida Forest Service has two bulldozers working to put in containment lines. It is 70 percent contained.

North Fort Myers resident Ernie Schroeder lives next door to brush fire. “I just came here to check on the place, get my mail, and I seen a fire truck come in here and **my place is full of smoke, I was getting some small ash flying over there, so I moved some stuff out to the front,” Schroeder said.

Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

More: See areas of Florida most at risk for fires