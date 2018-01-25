NFM high school teacher accused of sending suggestive messages resigns

A North Fort Myers High School teacher accused of sending suggestive messages to students resigned Thursday, according to Lee County School District spokeswoman Lauren Stillwell.

Scott Kilhefner was removed from the classroom and reassigned to the district office Wednesday after a former student notified the school district of inappropriate social media posts, Stillwell said.

The Florida Department of Education and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will be taking over the investigation.



Previous story: Former students accuse high school teacher of sending suggestive messages

Below is the full statement from Stillwell:

When a former student notified the District yesterday of Scott Kilhefner’s social media posts, immediate action was taken to remove him from the classroom.

Today, Kilhefner resigned his position with the School District of Lee County.

We will give all of the information we have collected in our investigation to the Florida Department of Education who holds his certification, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The School District of Lee County is committed to the safety of our students, and expects all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct.

Writer: Katherine Viloria