One man shot near Veteran’s Park Academy, prompting school lockdown

Gunfire sent parents and children ducking for cover at a school open house.

The scene was at Veteran’s Park near the Veteran’s Park Academy for the Arts Thursday evening around 7.

Deputies sectioned off a large section near the school. According to authorities, a male victim had been shot at one of the basketball courts. He was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. Neither the victim nor the witnesses work at or attend the school.

Veterans Park Academy for the Arts was on temporary lock down earlier this evening, but the lock down has since been lifted and deputies say the present scene poses no danger to the area.

A witness says he heard 10 to 12 shots ring out, and then everyone started scrambling to safety. That’s when the school was put on lock down.

Karla Sanchez and her mother say they were separated during the chaos that followed.

“We were with most of the staff members there and they were listening, and first we were in the middle of the media center, then they sent us there to the stage and said be quiet…turn off the lights,” Sanchez said.

One man says he was walking around the park when he heard the shots. Nearly a dozen deputies got to the scene and taped off the school.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Erica Brown