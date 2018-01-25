Fort Myers man arrested for 2017 DUI manslaughter in Lehigh Acres

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly June 2017 crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. on June 11, 2017 on Leonard Boulevard and Hightower Avenue South in Lehigh Acres, troopers said.

A 2013 Nissan Rogue, driven by Terrence J. Bright, 29, of Fort Myers, was traveling west on Leonard Boulevard at a high-rate of speed approaching Hightower Avenue South, troopers said. A 2003 Dodge Intrepid, driven by Erick Rosales, 20, of Lehigh Acres, was traveling west on Leonard Boulevard ahead of the Nissan, attempting to turn left onto Hightower Avenue South.

The front of Bright’s Nissan struck the left rear side of Rosales’s Dodge, troopers said. Rosales succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation determined Bright was traveling at 88 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone, troopers said. Bright’s blood alcohol concentration level was determined to be a .179 and tested positive for THC.

Bright faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter, troopers said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria