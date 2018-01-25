Flag mural painted on Cape Coral home stirs up controversy

A mural in Cape Coral is creating a lot of controversy in the community.

Marty Wisher began day two of painting an American flag mural on the side of a house just off Cape Coral Parkway when the artist got visitors she wasn’t expecting.

“A city worker came up and they said we’ve received a complaint about the mural,” Wisher said. “I’m not sure who would take the time to say something horrible about that…shame on them.”

Costa Mechanical Air Conditioning hired Wisher to paint the patriotic mural, letting people in the Cape know about their free service calls for veterans and first responders.

The city says the complaint was actually about the advertising, which isn’t allowed on single-family homes.

A city spokesperson said, “the mural is fine, but the owner of the business will need to work with the artist to remove the advertising.”

And that’s exactly what the company’s owner says he plans to do.

As for wisher, she says she’ll keep on painting.

“Hopefully the flag and the veterans and first responders will stay because that’s what it’s all about,” she said.

The artist posted a video online talking about the complaint. It has already been viewed more than 16,000 times.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Erica Brown