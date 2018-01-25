Dunbar neighbors vent frustrations during public meeting

Community members cornered a Fort Myers city manager Thursday evening during an event to voice their frustrations.

It was a room full of people who felt betrayed after toxic sludge was dumped at a site near their homes in Dunbar. They say the city did nothing—putting their health and their kids’ health at risk.

At Thursday’s public meeting, about 100 people who live in this neighborhood came out to face city officials and their hired experts about the toxic sludge. Many said they’ve had enough of meetings—they want actions.

Their frustrations came face to face with City Manager Saeed Kazemi.

The city’s presentation at the meeting told residents that the arsenic found in the groundwater is coming from an “unknown source”, and that it’s no risk to them.

Officials with the state were also on hand to talk, saying the city still has more work to do if they plan on cleaning up the sludge.

In addition, the attorney representing over 100 Dunbar neighbors was in attendance. The residents are mulling a possible lawsuit against the city.

The Fort Myers mayor wasn’t on hand at the meeting.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown