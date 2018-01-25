Community leaders work to rebuild areas still struggling after Hurricane Irma

Heartbreaking and exclusive new video shows empty lots in one local neighborhood; those homes torn apart by Hurricane Irma.

Many of those lots in the Naples Estates are empty and filled with sand.

Polly Orner considers herself one of the lucky ones in the Naples Estates. Her lanai and car port are both gone, and her roof was too at one point. But most of her neighbors don’t even have four walls.

Orner says she worked hard to buy her winter home. And that’s why she decided to rebuild what she has left.

She’s one of thousands in Collier County still suffering from Hurricane Irma, four months later.

Congressman Mario Diaz Balart spent time in Golden Gate Thursday in a closed door meeting with community leaders to discuss continuing relief efforts.

He said communication in general is key to safeguarding the area before the next hurricane.

“Florida is probably the most prepared state, but ultimately but when you get hit by a storm of this magnitude, you’re gonna have issues,” he said.

Diaz-Balart also said he’s working on solutions for people who still don’t have housing after Hurricane Irma.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown