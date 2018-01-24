Perfume: scents and secrets

Perfume comes from the Egyptians, who used essential oils for religious ceremonies, burials, and daily use, according to perfume.com.

Now the perfume industry is worth $46 billion dollars, but some of us have questions about our favorite scents.

Where do you apply your perfume?

Pulse points on your body, including your wrists, throat, behind your ears, and behind your knees and elbows; all produce heat. Your hair will also carry fragrances well, but be careful about spraying your clothes; some perfumes will stain fabric.

When choosing a cologne, perfume, or body spray, understand that these names are not just based on age or gender. Life-hacker-dot-com states that the names of fragrances are given based on concentration of oil in alcohol and water. Perfume has the highest concentration, up to 30 percent, of pure perfume essence. These can last up to 24 hours.

Cologne has an oil concentration of 2 to 4 percent, lasting about two hours, and body spray is the most diluted fragrance with only one to three percent of it being perfume oil. Check the labels to understand what you’re really getting out of each bottle.

Why do some people love certain smells while others can’t stand them? Researchers from brown university found that it all comes down to personal and cultural experiences.

Study participants were asked to rate smells initially and then after doing a frustrating or relaxing task in several scented rooms. The ones who completed the frustrating task disliked the smell when asked afterwards, and the ones who did the relaxing task still liked the smell.

Author: Ivanhoe Broadcast News