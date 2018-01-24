Joel Taylor, “Storm Chasers” star, dead at 38, co-star says

Joel Taylor, who starred on the Discovery Channel series “Storm Chasers,” has died, according to his friend and co-star Reed Timmer. Taylor was 38.

“I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend,” Timmer posted early Wednesday on Twitter. “We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel.”

“We lost a legend,” Timmer added.

The cause of Taylor’s death was not immediately known, according to a post in the Team Western OK Chaser Facebook page. Taylor was a native of Oklahoma.

Others also tweeted about his death, saying they are heartbroken and that his passion for tornadoes was “infectious.”

“Storm Chasers” was filmed in an what is know as Tornado Alley, People.com reports, and was canceled in January 2012 following five seasons.

