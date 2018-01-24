‘Green Pal’ app helps make finding lawn service simple

Southwest Florida residents can now order lawn care service with just a click of a button.

An app called “Green Pal” is designed to make life a bit easier. Users can find a list of lawn care service providers who will instantly bid to cut and maintain your yard.

Fort Myers resident Nita Flores has an extremely busy schedule, and mowing her yard sometimes comes as a second thought.

“I actually run a nonprofit called Hope by Song and also I’m a full-time prevention specialist,” Flores said.

After learning about the time-saving app, Flores decided to put it to the test.

“So far I’m really very happy with it. The ease of the app is wonderful. The time that he’s taking to make sure everything looks good, I’m pretty happy with it,” she said.

Users can choose a variety of services starting with a simple cut, edge and blow.

“We do the job, we take a picture, we send it to the customer, the customer approves it. It get’s paid to us and that’s it, taken care of. We never have to meet the customer,” said Dean Sinibaldi, Diversified Lawn Service spokesperson.

For more information, click here.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Katherine Viloria