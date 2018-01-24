Former students accuse high school teacher of sending suggestive messages

Former North Fort Myers High School student Taylor Reaves started a local “Me Too” movement.

Reaves took to Facebook to see if other people were receiving harassing messages from her former teacher, Scott Kilhefner. After six hours, Reaves heard from over a hundred women claiming Kilhefner sent them suggestive messages too.

“This one Facebook post brought justice to thousands of girls all across Lee County school system by saying, ‘you’re not alone,'” Reaves said.

Reaves says Kilherner would send her messages saying, “‘I want you so bad, I want you sexually.'”

“There’s hundreds of girls who are with me on this, I’m not alone,” Reaves said.

While Reaves was a student at North Fort Myers High School, she filed a complaint against Kilhefner for an inappropriate comment he made.

It wasn’t until five years later, when Reaves contacted the school about his inappropriate messages on Facebook and Snapchat, something happened.

The school district moved Kilherner out of North Fort Myers High School. Lee County School District spokeswoman Lauren Stillwell released this statement, “Scott Kilhefner has been reassigned to the district office pending an investigation.”

Reaves wasn’t the only one still receiving messages from Kilhefner after graduating.

“The messages kept coming multiple times a day,” said Shannon Brindley. “And until today, they were still going on.”

Brindley said Kilhefner started talking to her on Facebook first, but then he started visiting her at work.

“He would tell me he’d come into my work so he could meet me there,” Brindley said. “At first, it was with his wife, and then he got a divorced. Then he’d ask about my schedule so he could see me.”

Brindley said as a mother, she hopes Kilherner stays out of the classroom.

“I’m glad someone came forward because I’ve got two kids and I wouldn’t want my kids to go to a school with someone like that,” Brindley said. “Now, that I see so many girls, it makes me wonder how many more girls, and any under 18?”

No charges have been filed against Kilhefner.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Ford