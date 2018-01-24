Doctors use balloon technology to solve sinus issues

Doctors are using a balloon-like technology to potentially solve an individuals sinus complications.

This procedure has proved dozens of patients get sinus relief after years of suffering.

John Boston has been dealing with sinus infections for the last 15 years or so.

“It’s been 10 days now, and it’s extremely plugged up,” Boston said.

Boston says his sinus infections really affect his day-to-day life.

“Oh, I’ve had to give up tennis,” Boston said. “I’ve been watching a lot of TV.”

But now, thanks to a procedure by Dr. Steven Bello in Naples, Boston is finally getting some relief.

What happens during the procedure is a doctor takes an un-inflated balloon and puts it inside the patients sinuses, then her or she inflates it. This will expand the tissues around the balloon. The doctor then deflates it, which lets air flow in and out of the nose a lot easier.

Dr. Bello is one of the few doctors in Southwest Florida performing this procedure.

“We find that if the sinuses are open and ventilating, they tend to behave themselves,” Dr. Bello said.

The tiny balloons are filled with saline solution. Making this procedure a safer and quicker alternative to a more invasive surgery, and can save the patient money moving forward.

Patients like Marion Bethea said that in less than a hour, she was able to breathe easier.

“There’s air moving in my sinuses,” Bethea said. “I can breathe again. It just gets better every day.”

Doctors WINK News has spoken with say that if a patient pays for the procedure out of pocket with no insurance, it could cost around $6,000. However, most insurance companies cover the procedure, including Medicare.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Emily Ford