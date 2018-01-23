Type of plane involved in deadly crash identified

More questions remain than answers after a plane crashed early Monday afternoon near the Bonita National Golf Club.

The plane, a Van’s Aircraft RV-12, crashed north of Bonita Beach Road Southeast in east Lee County. The plane took off from Page Field and issued a mayday call only 15 minutes into the flight.

Rescue crews had to use intense machinery to access the wreckage where at least one person was killed. The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.



More: Small plane crashes near Bonita Beach Road, one dead

John Hofbauer recalls the moments after a plane crashed into the woods.

“There was no explosion, there was no smoke coming out of the scene,” Hofbauer said.

Hofbauer says employees at the golf course used a machete to help investigators get to the scene.

Denise Wessman witnessed debris scattering just a few hundred feet away.

“All of a sudden I just saw pieces of debris right above the tree line and heard crackling of branches,” Wessman said.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the plane to go down.

“There’s no good end to that and I feel bad certainly for the individual of the family involved,” Hofbauer said.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Katherine Viloria