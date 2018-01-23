Suspect opens fire at Lehigh Acres home

Anthony Cortselli was sitting outside his home Sunday on Liriope Loop when he heard and saw gunfire.

The shooter targeted a home in the Town Lakes neighborhood firing several shots from Williams Avenue, according to Cortselli.

“Not only do I hear the next set, I see the flash come from the truck drivers car and that’s when I got down, turned off all the lights and make sure we were completely dark,” Cortselli said.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found several bullet holes, entering the window and exiting the bedroom closet. No one was injured, but neighbors say it was a close call.

“To me it seems like they didn’t take their time to aim. It was just kind of a ‘oh, this looks like a good spot,'” Cortselli said.

The shooter remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1810.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria