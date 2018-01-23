Signal study denies light at Murdock intersection

A signal warrant study indicated that a traffic light is not necessary at the intersection of Gasparilla Road and Marathon Boulevard — an intersection where three people were killed in a crash.

Alban Bianco, 80, of Gotham, Maine, Raymond Lapointe, 82, of Lewiston, Mich., and Rebecca Hlavsa, 73, of Port Charlotte, were killed in the crash on Jan. 9.

The victims lived at the Village of Holiday Lakes Community on Loris Court and were attempting to make a left turn into the community when they were struck by an SUV.

“It’s not just for the VHL that we are asking for this light. We want it to protect all the residents in the area,” Village at Holiday Lakes property manager Vickie Gibson said.

While county commissioners directed staff to look into other ways to make the intersection safer, some neighbors say they won’t stop fighting until they get a light.

“I think that there must be some way that they can make exceptions,” VHL resident Maureen McGary said.

Previous story: Neighbors push for traffic light after deadly Port Charlotte crash

Reporter: Kristi Gross

