Tsunami warning in effect after 8.2-magnitude earthquake off Alaska coast

Published: January 23, 2018 5:25 AM EST
Updated: January 23, 2018 5:35 AM EST

An 8.2-magnitude earthquake has been detected about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, in the Gulf of Alaska, according to preliminary figures from the United States Geological Survey.

The quake had a depth of about 6 miles, according to USGS.

A tsunami warning is in effect for southeast and south Alaska, including the Alaska peninsula, Aleutian islands and British Columbia in Canada. A tsunami watch is in effect for California, Oregon and Washington, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.

Author: CNN
