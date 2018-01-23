Florida voters will be asked to restore felon voting rights

A Florida group seeking to restore the voting rights for most felons has enough certified signatures to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

The Department of State updated its website Tuesday morning showing that Floridians for a Fair Democracy had more than 799,000 certified signatures, or more than 33,000 needed to get on the ballot.

The amendment would have to be approved by 60 percent of voters. It would automatically restore voting rights for most felons who have completed their sentences, including probation. It would not apply to felons convicted of murder or a sexual offense.

Floridians for a Fair Democracy said there are nearly 1.5 million former felons who would have their voting rights restored if the measure passes.

Author: Associated Press