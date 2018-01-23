Fire rips through Sarasota County deputy’s home

A woman who puts her life on the line everyday to serve and protect the community lost everything she owned in a devastating house fire.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office correction deputy Anna Ferguson was sleeping after an 86-hour work week Monday afternoon when she was suddenly awakened by her stepson.

“He came in yelling, ‘Wake up, wake up. There’s a fire!'” Ferguson said.

In just a few minutes, Ferguson’s home was completely engulfed in flames. Ferguson and her stepson were the only two in the home and were able to escape safely.

The fire was said to have sparked in the children’s bedroom and was believed to have been caused by an electrical issue, deputies said. Ferguson’s vehicle was also damaged during the fire.

“Everything we had, everything we saved, we remodeled the inside of this house and everything is, it’s all gone,” Ferguson said. “I kept trying to get the fire out with the hose and it was too late, the fire … the smoke was too thick.”

Ferguson is grateful her stepson was there to wake her up from deep sleep.

“If he wasn’t home, I don’t think I would’ve made it,” she said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted a status on their Facebook page asking the community to rally around their deputy.

“I’m just so overwhelmed, and so touched, and so grateful by the community and everybody here in Desoto County and Sarasota County, and I cannot thank them and express how grateful I am for everybody trying to help us rebuild right now,” Ferguson said.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria