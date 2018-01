Dunbar residents battling for fair treatment over toxic sludge site

WINK News Call for Action reporter Michelle Kingston spearheaded a conversation Monday with concerned Dunbar residents living near a toxic sludge site.

A public meeting is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Carrie Robinson Center to address testing results.

